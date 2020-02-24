20.02.2020 - 14:21 UTC

Green Africa Airways (Q9, Lagos) has announced it has signed for three additional A220-300s on lease from GTLK Europe.

The trio of jets will deliver by August of this year and complement the 50 that the nascent Nigerian carrier tentatively committed to with Airbus last week, whose deliveries will start from 2021.

"These three aircraft will give us the certainty we need to be able to launch in 2020 and bridge the gap until our first of fifty A220s arrive next year," an airline spokesman told ch-aviation. "We are committed to launching in 2020."

Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) records indicate Green Africa Airways was granted an Air Transport Licence (ATL) in early January 2016. The document will expire in early January 2021.