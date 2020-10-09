New York's Hopscotch Air finds new market gap 01.10.2020 - 18:41 UTC Fear of commercial flights during the pandemic has opened a market gap for New York-based air taxi firm Hopscotch Air (O2, Farmingdale) to fly longer and more lucrative regional routes, reports Business Insider. Providing a cost-efficient alternative to aircraft charter, the membership-only air taxi operator uses Cirrus SR20 and SR22s to serve all of the New York metro region's executive airports. Its aircraft fly the wealthy between the Big Apple and leisure destinations across the Northeast and beyond. However, new pandemic travel trends have seen the wealthy flying more infrequently, resulting in fewer flights for Hopscotch. This has prompted Chief Executive Officer Andrew Schmertz to reimagine air taxi travel. He says Hopscotch is now flying longer regional routes normally served by regional airliners, providing all the benefits of flying private such as using a private terminal and controlling the passenger manifest. The airline is flying as far as Chicago and North Carolina, destinations over three hours away with Hopscotch’s Cirrus aircraft, compared to around two hours on an airliner. Hopscotch...

New York's Hopscotch Air transitions to membership-only 07.01.2019 - 05:54 UTC Hopscotch Air (O2, Farmingdale) has announced that it will change its business model to a membership-only air taxi operator. The operator, which currently celebrates its tenth anniversary, will continue to operate services onboard Cirrus SR20 and SR22 aircraft. Hopscotch Air flies primarily out of airports in Westchester County and Long Island in New York as well as airports in New Jersey. To date, Hopscotch Air proferred its services to the customers openly. It said that more than 83% of all customers flew at least three times per year, justifying the transition to a membership-only model. "By focusing on our frequent travellers we can provide more consistent service and better manage capacity vs. demand because, in the spring and summer travel season, demand far outpaces our capacity,” Vice-President (Customer Experience) Lisa Baez said.