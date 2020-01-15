Eastern Airlines (2D, Miami Int'l) has been granted authority by the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to fly to three points in Mexico, following its application on December 9, 2019, according to Notice of Action Taken filed by the DOT on January 10.

The airline has been granted the rights to operate scheduled flights from Dallas/Fort Worth and San Antonio Int'l to México City Int'l, Acapulco, and Toluca, and beyond, to points in Panama and beyond. In addition, it will now be able to fly from New York JFK, Washington Dulles, Baltimore Thurgood Marshall, Los Angeles Int'l and Houston to Mexico City, Toluca, and beyond to points in Central and Southern America.

On January 13, the airline commenced 1x weekly services from JFK to Guayaquil, with the inaugural flight 2D122 operated by B767-300(ER) N706KW (msn 24339). The start of the 2,581-nautical mile (4,780-kilometre) sector came just two days before the carrier's DOT permission to launch the route expired. Eastern will add a service from the New York airport to Georgetown Cheddi Jagan on March 5, 2020, according to its Facebook page.

According to the ch-aviation fleets advanced module, Eastern currently operates one B767-200, three -200(ER)s, five -300(ER)s, and one B777-200(ER). Of these, one of the -300(ER)s N953KW (msn 24953) and the B777-200(ER) N783KW (msn 33683) have recently been inactive.